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Trump Announces 'Great Settlement' in Peace Talks with Iran, Expects Deal Signing This Weekend

Written: 2026-06-12 09:38:15Updated: 2026-06-12 09:48:05

Trump Announces 'Great Settlement' in Peace Talks with Iran, Expects Deal Signing This Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News / Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that negotiations for a peace agreement with Iran are nearing a final adjustment stage, and that he expects to sign a deal as early as this weekend.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Thursday, Trump said the administration had just made “a great settlement” in the war with Iran, and that he expects to finalize and sign it “over the next few days,” likely via Vice President JD Vance in Europe over the weekend.

Trump said Iran has agreed that it will “never have a nuclear weapon,” and that the country will “in no way, shape or form, have a nuclear weapon, or purchase a nuclear weapon.”

The American president said the Strait of Hormuz will officially reopen and the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports would lift as soon as the deal is signed.

Though Trump said that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had approved the deal, the Iranian side gave a different response, with the spokesperson from Tehran’s foreign ministry saying his country has “not yet made a final decision.”

According to Iran’s official IRNA News Agency on Thursday, ministry spokesperson Esmaeil ​Baghaei said Tehran will not compromise on its “red lines” in negotiations and that reports on the potential deal remained “speculative.”

Earlier on Truth Social, Trump said he had canceled strikes and bombings against Iran that were scheduled to be carried out Thursday night.
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