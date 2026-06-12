Safety Minister Denounces Illegal Acts during Blockade of Songpa Ballot-Counting Center

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung says acts that undermine law and order, including occupying a building, cannot be justified by any means.Yun made the comments in a public statement with regard to a blockade of a ballot-counting center in Seoul’s Songpa District that entered its 12th day on Tuesday.Yun said he deeply regrets that a number of illegal incidents that undermined law and order have occurred during the protest outside the handball gymnasium at Olympic Park.The venue served as a vote-counting center for Seoul’s Jamsil area during the June 3 local elections, and ballot shortages were reported there.Yun’s comments come after some protesters blocked members of the women’s junior handball team from entering the gymnasium and in the process attempted to search the athletes’ belongings.Some protesters have also assaulted reporters coming out of the gymnasium.Yun stressed that the government will track down all those responsible for acts that harm people and will hold the perpetrators accountable.