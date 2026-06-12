Police Seeking DNA Information on Missing Adults in Efforts to Solve Case of Leg Found in Incheon

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are seeking DNA information about missing adults after the National Forensic Service concluded that a human body part found at a recycling facility in Incheon probably belongs to an adult.The Incheon Yeonsu Police Station said Tuesday that the forensic agency notified it the previous day that the part, believed to be a person’s left leg, is likely that of an adult with an estimated height of between 161 and 165 centimeters.The leg was found last Wednesday at a public facility that processes recyclable materials in Incheon’s Yeonsu District.Based on the forensic agency’s findings, police are focusing on securing and testing the DNA of missing adults.Police have formed an investigation team comprising more than 100 officers to handle the case.