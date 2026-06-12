Starbucks Korea Employees Participate in Education Program after Promotion Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Starbucks Korea employees have participated in an educational program aimed at improving historical awareness and social sensitivity following a marketing campaign at the coffee chain that evoked painful memories of a brutal military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in 1980.Shinsegae Group said 150 employees of the coffee chain and of E-Mart affiliates took part in the program on Wednesday.Starbucks Korea is operated by E-Mart, an affiliate of Shinsegae, and the program consisted of lectures by professors from Sungkyunkwan University.Sociology professor Koo Jeong-woo gave a lecture about how companies should address sensitive issues such as human rights, history and gender, while history professor Oh Je-yeon delivered a lecture on the correct understanding of history that companies should have.Shinsegae Group plans to have all store employees at Starbucks Korea receive training at their respective locations on Monday by watching both lectures on video.To this end, all Starbucks stores nationwide will close early on Monday at 3 p.m.Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin and affiliate heads are also set to watch the recorded lectures ahead of a meeting slated for next Wednesday.Starbucks Korea came under fire after it carried out a “Tank Day” event on May 18 to promote its Tank tumbler series.May 18 is the anniversary of the 1980 Gwangju Democratization Movement, during which the military regime under former President Chun Doo-hwan deployed tanks and helicopters to suppress pro-democracy protesters.