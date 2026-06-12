Seoul Metropolitan Area Sees First Heat Wave Advisory of 2026

Photo : YONHAP News

The first heat wave advisory of the year has been issued for parts of Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan area.The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the advisory for southeastern and southwestern Seoul, as well as for Incheon’s Ganghwa Island and Gyeonggi Province’s Pocheon and Goyang, effective as of 2 p.m. Thursday.This advisory comes eleven days earlier than last year.Earlier, the agency issued its first advisory of the year on Wednesday for inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province.A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest perceived temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius or higher for two or more consecutive days.The agency forecast daytime highs to top 30 degrees in most parts of the country on Friday, with some inland areas in the Gyeongsang region potentially reaching 33 degrees.Weather authorities recommend that older and vulnerable individuals avoid outdoor activities during a heat wave and stay hydrated by drinking water frequently while outside.