Pres. Lee Hints at Constitutional Revision to Revamp Election Watchdog

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has suggested a one-point constitutional revision to overhaul the National Election Commission(NEC), stressing that it is clear that the NEC's fundamental reform is necessary.Lee made the remark at a briefing at the top office on Friday as the election watchdog has come under fire for ballot shortages that occurred during the June 3 local elections.Calling the latest shortages absurd, Lee said he believes that a one-point revision to the Constitution should be made if deemed necessary and if rival camps agree on it.The president said it seems that the NEC has enjoyed a degree of freedom close to self-indulgence when it should have held all the more responsibility as an independent agency guaranteed by the Constitution.The president said he believes the NEC must be supervised and kept in check to some degree, stressing the need to revise related laws and institution to such end.Lee said if deemed necessary he will propose amending the Constitution which clearly stipulates the NEC to be an independent agency. He said he will decide on a government stance after studying discussions in the political sector.