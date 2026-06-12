Lee Tells Trump N. Korea Can’t be Dealt with like Other Nations on Nuclear Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae-myung has advised U.S. President Donald Trump that the North Korean nuclear issue should not be approached in the same way as the nuclear situations of other countries.Lee told reporters during a briefing at the presidential Cheong Wae Dae on Friday about their recent conversation on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in France, adding that the two leaders spoke several times throughout the summit, including at a dinner banquet on Tuesday.Lee noted that Trump expressed regret for not taking more effective action regarding the North Korean nuclear issue before the country successfully developed nuclear weapons.In response, Lee emphasized that the approach to North Korea should differ from the strategies used with other nations. Lee said that Trump agreed and appeared concerned about the absence of a proper solution to the issue.