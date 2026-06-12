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Trump: IAEA Inspections in Iran Will Go Ahead

Written: 2026-06-24 08:49:13Updated: 2026-06-24 10:39:18

Trump: IAEA Inspections in Iran Will Go Ahead

Photo : YONHAP News / AP

U.S. President Donald Trump says inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) will be “on the ground” in Iran “at the appropriate time.”

Speaking to reporters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Trump said the Iranians are “wrong” in saying there’s no scheduled visit by the IAEA, and that if they were right in denying the planned visit, he’d immediately call off their peace negotiations.

Earlier, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said following high-level talks in Switzerland that Iran had agreed to allow the inspectors back into the country and that the IAEA was expected to begin inspections this week.

Contradicting those remarks, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said earlier Tuesday that his country has no plans to give the IAEA inspectors permission to visit nuclear sites that were attacked by the U.S. and Israel.

The spokesperson said a potential resumption of inspections would be decided in accordance with the outcome of ongoing talks with the U.S.
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