S. Korea Falls Short of Making MSCI Watchlist of Developed Markets

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has again fallen short of making global index provider MSCI’s watchlist of “developed markets” this year, an important step to securing developed market status.In an annual market review released on Tuesday, MSCI, formerly Morgan Stanley Capital International, did not include South Korea on the watchlist as it raised concerns over the limited convertibility of the won in offshore currency markets.MSCI said onshore liquidity during the extended foreign exchange trading hours remains largely insufficient to support tight execution at standards comparable to those in developed markets, constraining FX operational flexibility for index replicators and others.The company acknowledged measures announced by authorities in the country to address such holdups, but added that “investors have communicated that the underlying issues have not been fully resolved.”MSCI — which classifies economies based on economic development, the size and liquidity of their equity markets, and how accessible their markets are for foreign investors — has kept South Korea in the “emerging market” group since 1992.After a year on the watchlist, a country can be added to the “developed markets” index.