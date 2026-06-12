Oceans Ministry: 4 More S. Korean Vessels Transit Strait of Hormuz

Photo : YONHAP News / MarineTraffic

Four more South Korean ships have transited the Strait of Hormuz, bringing the total number of stranded vessels down to 18.Seoul’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Wednesday that all four vessels have passed through the waterway and are now navigating normally.The ministry said 26 South Korean crewmembers are aboard the ships, one of which is headed back to South Korea.The South Korean shipping and logistics company HMM confirmed Wednesday that two of the vessels are the 16-thousand-TEU-class container ship the HMM Daon and the crude oil tanker the Universal Glory.The HMM Daon is headed toward a port of call in Sohar, Oman, and the Universal Glory, carrying two million barrels of crude oil, is expected to arrive in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, around July 15.Two other South Korean vessels had previously exited the chokepoint after the U.S. and Iran signed an interim peace deal last week.A total of 108 South Korean crewmembers remain in the strait, of whom 75 are aboard South Korean vessels.