Industrial Output Drops for 2nd Straight Month in May amid Decrease in Chip Production

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s industrial output dropped for the second straight month in May, reflecting a double-digit rate of decrease in semiconductor production.According to data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Tuesday, industrial production fell zero-point-three percent month-on-month in May, following a zero-point-four-percent drop in April.Production in semiconductors dropped ten percent, the biggest margin of decrease since October 2025, with the ministry citing a decrease in the shipment of memory chips due to a base effect and volume adjustments.Output in the oil refining industry rose nine-point-eight percent, the biggest increase since September 2023, primarily due to a base effect from April amid crude oil supply disruptions stemming from the Iran war.Retail sales, an indicator of private spending trends, increased zero-point-one percent, with gains led by sales of auto fuel and other nondurable goods, as well as clothing and other semi-durables.Facility investment also slid zero-point-one percent, though the value of construction completed, which shows domestic builders’ performance, rose three-point-eight percent.