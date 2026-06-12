DP Adopts Confirmation Hearing Report for PM Nominee Han Seong-sook

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party lawmakers on the National Assembly’s personnel hearing committee have adopted a confirmation hearing report for Prime Minister nominee Han Seong-sook amid a boycott by the main opposition People Power Party.The report, which also includes opinions that Han is unfit for the job, is expected to be put to a plenary vote on Tuesday afternoon.If the ruling party gains support from minor parties, it can obtain the required majority to approve Han’s appointment without consent from the main opposition.The People Power Party opposes Han, having taken issue with her decision to sell multiple homes just before the hearing, her history of renting out housing at below-market prices and selling a studio apartment to an acquaintance under questionable circumstances, alleged violations of the Farmland Act, and a data breach involving the state startup program.A motion to appoint a prime minister can only pass parliament if a majority of lawmakers attend the vote and a majority of those present vote in favor, the prime minister being the only Cabinet post that requires parliamentary consent for appointment.