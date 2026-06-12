Monsoon Season Starts Tuesday on Jeju Island

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Weather forecasters say the monsoon season is starting on Jeju Island on Tuesday and will officially begin in the southern region on Wednesday. Meanwhile, heat wave advisories remain in place for the central region, which is set to experience a late monsoon season this year.Nathalie Kwon has more.Report: The stationary front that had been positioned south of Jeju Island is moving north, signaling the arrival of this year’s first monsoon rains.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday, the rain will spread to the country’s southern coastal regions early Wednesday after hitting Jeju Island.Rainfall is expected to reach more than 180 millimeters in the mountainous areas of Jeju, while South Jeolla Province and the southern coast of South Gyeongsang Province are forecast to receive between five and 30 millimeters.Jeju Island is expected to see downpours of 30 millimeters per hour starting early Wednesday, with heavy rain advisories likely to be issued for some areas.The monsoon rain along the southern coast should taper off by Wednesday night, while rainfall on Jeju Island is likely to continue until early Thursday.Meanwhile, heat waves are intensifying across the central part of the country, where the monsoon season is set to start later than usual.Heat wave advisories, previously in effect for the Seoul metropolitan area and parts of the Chungcheong region, have been expanded to include western parts of Gangwon Province.The weather agency said the hot weather can be expected to persist across the central region throughout the week and urged the public to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.Nathalie Kwon, KBS World Radio News.