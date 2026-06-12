Court Postpones Decision on JTBC Bankruptcy Rehabilitation, Allows Autonomous Restructuring

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has accepted broadcaster JTBC’s request for an autonomous restructuring procedure and postponed its decision on whether to open rehabilitation proceedings for one month.The Seoul Bankruptcy Court said Tuesday that it is putting off a decision on JTBC until July 30 while approving rehabilitation proceedings for four JoongAng Group affiliates, including JoongAng Holdings.JTBC had applied for rehabilitation proceedings along with the autonomous restructuring support program, which allows the temporary suspension of court proceedings for creditor negotiations and supports companies and creditors in negotiating debt restructuring.The court will decide whether to open formal rehabilitation proceedings depending on the outcome of debt restructuring talks between JTBC and its creditors.JTBC declared a default on June 12 after failing to repay 20-point-six billion won in liquidity loans at maturity.Subsequently, four affiliates of the JoongAng Group applied to commence rehabilitation proceedings, followed by JTBC.Of the five affiliates, only JTBC applied for the autonomous restructuring support procedure.