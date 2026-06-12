Election Watchdog under Fire in Assembly’s Investigation of Ballot Paper Shortages

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties have criticized the National Election Commission(NEC), accusing it of responding passively to the parliamentary investigation into ballot paper shortages during the June 3 local elections.Lawmakers issued the criticism on Wednesday during a second briefing by the election watchdog on the ballot shortages at a plenary session of a special parliamentary committee in charge of the inquiry into them.Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Yong-man slammed the NEC for submitting delayed and incomplete materials and for showing a passive response.Lawmakers also raised allegations that the NEC had been informed in advance of an independent fact-finding committee’s plans and findings, though the commission denied any improper advance briefing.In response, the NEC apologized again for the disruption and announced reform measures, including printing enough ballots for 100 percent of registered voters, having three full-time election commissioners, and establishing an independent audit committee through legislation.Meanwhile, acting NEC Chair We Chul-hwan again rejected calls to resign from the main opposition People Power Party, saying such a step would be “irresponsible” in the current situation and could create greater difficulties.