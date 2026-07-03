Special Counsel Team: Spy Agency Actively Supported Ex-President Yoon’s Martial Law Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

The special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2024 martial law bid says the nation’s spy agency provided active support for Yoon on that night.Deputy special counsel Kim Ji-mi said in a briefing on Monday that the team found evidence that the National Intelligence Service(NIS) drew up a list of hundreds of people it regarded as security threats when Yoon declared martial law on December 3, 2024.The team suspects then-NIS Director Cho Tae-yong or other NIS officials instructed the drafting of the list, saying it’s working to identify the chain of command through which the orders were given.According to the team, the spy agency’s security investigation unit had actively reviewed whether it could exercise its anti-communism investigative powers via Yoon’s emergency order.Kim said the team found that the investigative unit had made preparations to send liaison officers or investigators to the Martial Law Command at the time Yoon declared martial law.The team said it had confirmed that at the time, two midlevel executives had been selected to be sent as liaison officers at the request of a personnel department under Kim Nam-woo, who then headed the NIS’ planning and coordination office.