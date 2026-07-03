Defense Ministry: No Decision Made on Where to Move Gwangju Air Base

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry says no decision has yet been made on where to relocate a military air base in Gwangju whose current location has been chosen to house a semiconductor cluster for one of the government’s three major investment projects.A ministry official said Monday that the ministry will consult closely with the Air Force to align the plans with national policy and ensure there are no gaps in defense readiness.The official added that the ministry will actively review ways to promptly clear the site in Gwangju while avoiding a security vacuum.Earlier in the day, presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik announced plans to create a semiconductor cluster at the site.An area in Muan County, part of Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, has been selected as a preliminary relocation site for the military air base, but residents would have to vote on the matter and the county would have to submit a bid to host the air base.