Top Office Accepts Presidential Committee Deputy’s Resignation

Photo : YONHAP News / Cheong Wa Dae

The presidential office says it has accepted the resignation of Lee Byung-tae, the vice chairman of the Presidential Committee on Regulatory Rationalization.Chief presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Monday that Lee tendered his resignation and the top office accepted it.The announcement came a few hours after the top office said it had recommended that Lee step down voluntarily due to remarks he made last week about the Paichai High School baseball controversy and the May 18 Gwangju Uprising of 1980.Shortly after the top office made the recommendation, Lee wrote on social media that after much consideration, he’d decided to step down in line with the recommendation and to avoid placing a burden on the government.In an online post Thursday, Lee criticized the punishment imposed on Paichai High School’s baseball team over chants that appeared to mock the May 18 pro-democracy uprising.He said the May 18 Gwangju Uprising has become an off-limits topic, adding that the chanting could be understood as satire of the Starbucks controversy and punishing the team would be denying the players their basic rights.