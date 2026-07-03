Samsung Electronics Posts Record-High Operating Profit for Q2 as AI Boom Fuels Winning Streak

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Anchor: Samsung Electronics’ second-quarter operating profit estimate shows its streak of quarterly records continuing at nearly 90 trillion won, or more than 58 billion dollars, amid the AI boom. These preliminary results surpass rival Nvidia’s previous record quarterly figure.Nathalie Kwon has more.Report: Samsung Electronics has announced record earnings for the third consecutive quarter on the back of the ongoing semiconductor supercycle.The company said Tuesday that its estimated operating profit for the second quarter of 2026 is 89-point-four trillion won, or around 58-point-four billion U.S. dollars.That’s a 19-fold increase year-on-year.The company’s estimated operating profit for the second quarter alone is more than double its operating profit for all of last year and also exceeds the sum total of the figures for all of 2023, 2024 and 2025.Excluding provisions for employee bonuses, the tech giant’s second-quarter operating profit is estimated to have topped 106 trillion won.Sales for the April-to-June period surged 129-point-three percent year-on-year to a record 171 trillion won.Though the company didn’t provide a breakdown of its earnings for each business division, observers attribute the exceptional performance to strong global investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.They say the device solutions unit, which handles the semiconductor business, most likely led the gains.The company’s earnings guidance exceeded the market consensus, but its shares closed down almost seven percent as investors took the announcement as a sign of trend exhaustion.Samsung Electronics is scheduled to release its final earnings report, with details on the performance of each business division, at the end of this month.Nathalie Kwon, KBS World Radio News.