Supreme Court Verdict regarding Yoon's 2025 Standoff with Investigators to Be Broadcast Live

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has decided to authorize live coverage of its verdict in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s trial concerning the 2025 standoff that occurred when investigators tried to arrest him.The top court announced its decision on Tuesday for the trial, scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.Thursday will mark the first time a Supreme Court verdict is aired live in a case prosecuted by any of the three special counsel teams that looked into Yoon’s 2024 martial law bid, allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee, and the handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 rain search operation.The top court will be delivering a ruling on offenses related to the obstruction of Yoon’s arrest after his 2024 martial law declaration, following appeals from both the prosecution and Yoon.In April, the Seoul High Court sentenced Yoon to seven years in prison, adjusting the five-year sentence a lower court handed down after finding him guilty of crimes including abuse of authority and special obstruction of public duty.The sentence fell short of the ten years sought by special counsel Cho Eun-suk’s team.Previously, Yoon was convicted of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant by anti-corruption officials in January of last year by mobilizing presidential security personnel and ordering the deletion of secure phone records.He was also found guilty of abusing his authority by calling only select Cabinet members to a meeting to review his martial law plan and of instructing officials to disseminate false information defending martial law to foreign media.