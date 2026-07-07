DAPA: Canada Picked Germany over S. Korea in Submarine Project Due to NATO Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News / Republic of Korea Navy

South Korea’s defense procurement agency says it believes that Canada chose Germany over South Korea in the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project given their relations in NATO.An official of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) told reporters on Tuesday that South Korea apparently lost its bid to supply Canada with modern diesel submarines given that Canada and Germany are able to cooperate in a wide range of areas, including training, maintenance, parts and crews as NATO allies.The official assessed that other than the interoperability factor among allies, South Korea had fared similarly or better than Germany in submarine performance, building capabilities, delivery schedule and offset.Earlier on Monday, German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems(TKMS) was announced as the preferred choice over South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean in the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project.The project is worth an estimated 60 trillion won, or around 39 billion U.S. dollars, and involves replacing Canada’s aging fleet of Victoria-class submarines with up to 12 modern diesel submarines, as well as 30 years of maintenance, repair and operations work.