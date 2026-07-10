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SK hynix Shares Rise More Than 13% in Nasdaq Debut

Written: 2026-07-11 11:48:58Updated: 2026-07-11 14:10:51

SK hynix Shares Rise More Than 13% in Nasdaq Debut

Photo : YONHAP News

Shares of SK hynix rose more than 13 percent on the first day of trading on the Nasdaq amid frenzied demand for chips and artificial intelligence.

The South Korean memory chipmaker priced its American depositary receipts(ADRs) at 149 U.S. dollars each before debuting on Wall Street.

They opened Friday at 170 dollars and surged to 177 dollars in intraday trading, before closing at 168 dollars and 49 cents, which is around 13-point-one percent higher than the set price.

SK hynix raised about 26-point-five billion dollars through the listing, making it the second-biggest initial public offering(IPO) in the U.S., trailing only SpaceX’s 85-point-seven billion dollars last month.

It also marks the largest-ever IPO in the U.S. by a foreign company, surpassing Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s 2014 listing that raised over 25 billion dollars.

SK hynix is expected to direct the raised funds toward new facilities investment.
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