Gov't Recommends Suspending Construction during Heat Waves

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has recommended that public sector construction pause when heat waves pose a significant danger.The Ministry of Finance and Economy issued guidelines on Monday to state agencies and other public institutions for construction operations during extreme weather, which also called for work to halt during prolonged heavy rain.The guidelines stipulate that the suspension period be treated as force majeure and that contractors should be compensated for additional costs through deadline extensions and price adjustments.If construction is delayed—whether formally suspended or hindered by heat waves or heavy rain—the contractor should be charged late completion fees.Additionally, the guidelines advise public agencies to enforce strict adherence to established safety protocols and rules, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Standards, to hold contractors accountable and protect workers.The Ministry of Finance and Economy said the protocols will improve workplace conditions at public construction sites and prevent accidents and that it plans to pursue further institutional reforms.