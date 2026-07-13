Gov't Reviews Oil Supply As Middle East Crisis Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has launched an emergency review of crude oil supply conditions as tensions in the Middle East escalate following Iran’s reclosure of the Strait of Hormuz and recent U.S. strikes.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said on Monday that it had held a meeting to assess crude oil supplies and tanker traffic in the region and to discuss possible responses.The ministry said domestic refiners have secured crude oil imports for July and August at more than double last year’s levels, adding that the current situation is unlikely to significantly affect short-term supply.However, the government said it would maintain close communication with the industry, monitor developments in the Middle East and supply conditions, and explore alternative supply sources if tensions persist.International oil prices have resumed an upward trend, with Dubai crude, a major import grade for South Korean refiners, rising above 70 dollars per barrel amid geopolitical uncertainty.