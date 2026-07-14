Trump Declares Intention to Strike Iran 'Hard,' Calls MOU 'Test'

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U.S. President Donald Trump declared that he planned to strike Iran "very hard" and characterized Washington's recent memorandum of understanding with Tehran as "a test."In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday, Trump said the U.S. planned to "hit them very hard tonight" and "hit them hard tomorrow," referring to Iran.The president added that “there's not a damn thing they can do about it."Shortly after Trump's Hewitt interview, U.S. Central Command(CENTCOM) posted on X that it had begun launching a "third consecutive night of strikes against Iran" at 4:45 p.m., Eastern Time, and that the strikes would "degrade" Iran's ability "to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."Moments later, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the two sides had reached a deal "yesterday or the day before yesterday," but that Iran had broken it immediately after finding "something in the deal they didn't like."Earlier Monday morning, Trump had stated on Truth Social that the U.S. would resume its naval blockade of Iranian ports and be “reimbursed” for 20 percent of all cargo shipped. CENTCOM confirmed on X in the early afternoon that the blockade would resume at 4 p.m.