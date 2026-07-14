Trump to Restore Iran Blockade, Charge 20% Hormuz Escort Fee

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Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump says his military will serve as "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz and charge a fee, equivalent to 20 percent of the value of all cargo that transits the waterway, in exchange for the security. Trump also said the United States would reinstate its blockade of Iranian ports. Iran maintains that it will not allow the U.S. to interfere with its management of the strait.Kim Bum-soo has wrapped up the latest.Report: Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that the U.S. military was striking Iranian military assets that threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We're not going to put up with it. We are just going forward. We are attacking them tonight, and we're taking out all of their capability for anything having to do with the Strait, with the Hormuz Strait. And I think in the end we will end up controlling the whole thing."The U.S. military has carried out three consecutive nights of airstrikes against Iran.Washington deployed sea drones in combat for the first time in its Sunday strike, which targeted Iran's submarine and ship maintenance facilities.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"We're putting the blockade back. And it's a blockade. Not for anybody but Iran. In other words, anybody doing business with Iran can't go through. Everyone else will be able to go through it. So it's a blockade."Trump, in a Truth Social post, also suggested that the U.S. would be paid to guard ships in the Strait of Hormuz at a rate equivalent to 20 percent of the cargo's value.The Iranian military says it will not allow the U.S. to interfere with its management of the Strait of Hormuz.[Sound bite: Ebrahim Zolfaqari - spokesperson, Iran’s military command, Khatamal-Anbiya Central Headquarters (Farsi-English)]"It is hereby announced that, following previous warnings, we will under no circumstances allow the United States to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, and we will not allow it to do so. The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will deal forcefully with any disruption to the passage of commercial vessels and oil tankers... "Amid the escalating tensions, the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday that Iranian cruise missiles had struck two Emirati commercial oil tankers in the southern lane of the Strait of Hormuz, killing one crew member and injuring eight others.Twenty-four of the 26 South Korean ships that were in the strait last month had managed to exit by early July; two remain in the waterway.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, South Korean refiners have secured crude oil supplies for July and August that exceed last year's import volume. The amount contracted for September totals 76 percent of the amount imported in the same month of last year.However, prolonged instability in the Middle East could pose a significant downside risk to the Korean economy, which imported roughly 70 percent of its crude oil from the region before the Iran war.Based on current oil prices and exchange rates, a tanker carrying two million barrels of crude could expect to pay as much as 50 billion won, or roughly 33-point-five million U.S. dollars, if Trump were to implement his 20 percent levy.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.