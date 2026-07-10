4th-Highest Chinese Official to Visit N. Korea Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News / EPA

A Chinese delegation led by China’s fourth-highest-ranking official will visit North Korea for three days starting on Wednesday.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported Tuesday that the delegation includes members of the Chinese government and the Communist Party of China and will be led by Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.According to the report, the Chinese delegation will visit at the invitation of the North’s government and the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.The visit comes after a North Korean delegation, led by Premier Park Thae-song, made a three-day trip to China last Friday to attend a ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Pyongyang and Beijing.Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Park last Friday and proposed that their countries jointly pursue socialist construction and modernization.Park discussed bilateral relations with Chinese senior officials, including Xi.