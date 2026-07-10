Kim Holds Photo Session with Women's Group, Constrution Unit Members for Internal Unity

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had a photo session with participants in a women's group meeting and members of a construction and engineering military unit in a bid to induce loyalty and internal unity.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, Kim the previous day met with new heads and deputies of the Socialist Women's Union of Korea elected during the group's eighth congress in Pyongyang earlier in the week.Kim said it is the ruling Workers' Party's highest pride and the regime's great strength to have a powerful group of women patriots and called to firmly protect the revolutionary nature of the women, who follow one path directed by the ruling party.Kim also met with officers and soldiers of the construction unit at an undisclosed construction site the same day, where he expressed confidence that they would continue to make achievements this year.The move is likely aimed at boosting morale among the troops mobilized for the regime leader's rural development policy with a target to build modern factories, hospitals and cultural facilities in 20 cities and counties each year over the next decade.