PM Han Inspects Overnight Downpour Damage, Consoles Affected Residents

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has held an emergency meeting to review its response after overnight downpours flooded homes and left people stranded across parts of central South Korea.Presiding over the meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook reviewed the damage caused by the heavy rain and expressed sympathy to those affected.Han said it was fortunate that no casualties had been reported, but noted that homes and roads were flooded, causing property damage.The prime minister called for continued vigilance, as parts of the Chungcheong and Gangwon regions are forecast to receive more rain through Sunday, increasing the risk of landslides.She instructed the Korea Forest Service and local governments to help evacuate residents in high-risk areas before conditions worsen.Han also called for all available personnel and equipment to be mobilized for recovery efforts to minimize disruption and ensure public safety.