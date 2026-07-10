Culture Minister Unveils Global K-Culture Hub Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young has unveiled plans to establish large-scale K-Culture centers in major cities around the world to expand the global reach of Korean culture.Speaking at a policy forum on Jeju Island Saturday, Chae said the government is pursuing a project to secure the operating rights to stadium-sized venues in cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Paris.He said the centers would host K-pop concerts, while also offering visitors opportunities to experience K-food and K-beauty and to purchase Korean products.Chae said South Korea is expected to welcome about 23 million foreign visitors this year, exceeding the public and private sector forecast of 21 million despite the conflict in the Middle East.He said the government now expects to reach its goal of attracting 30 million foreign tourists one or two years ahead of its 2030 target after elevating the National Tourism Strategy Meeting to a presidential-level body earlier this year.Chae also stressed the need to spread tourism beyond the Seoul metropolitan area, saying balanced regional development will be essential if South Korea hopes to attract 30 million or even 40 million foreign visitors in the future.