S. Korea Detains Vessel for Violating UN Sanctions Against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News / VOA

South Korea is detaining a cargo vessel found to have violated UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Wednesday, PRADA entered Pyeongtaek Port, south of Seoul, in March, and the government conducted an interagency investigation after receiving information that the ship had previously been involved in activities prohibited under UN sanctions.A ministry official said the investigation found evidence linking the vessel to sanctions violations, prompting authorities to detain the ship in line with UN Security Council measures.According to the Voice of America(VOA), the vessel, also known as the Sophia, was previously cited in a joint statement by South Korea, the United States, Japan and other partners urging stronger enforcement of sanctions against Pyongyang.The VOA reported that satellite images showed the vessel loading coal at North Korea’s Nampo Port in September and December 2024, suggesting possible involvement in prohibited trade activities.