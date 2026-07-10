Parliamentary Committee Probing Ballot Shortages Holds 2nd Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have clashed over plans for a public recount during the second hearing of the National Assembly’s committee probing the ballot shortage that marred the June 3 local elections.The ruling Democratic Party on Wednesday called for the swift public recount of the nearly two-and-a-half million ballots stored at the Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium now that the party and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) have agreed to launch a special counsel investigation into the ballot paper shortages.The PPP, on its part, said the recount should be conducted only after the special counsel team launches operations, adding that the two parties had only reached an agreement on candidate recommendation procedures for the envisioned probe team.The National Election Commission requested the parliamentary committee to approve procedures for the public recount.If rival camps fail to reach an agreement on the recount issue, the parliamentary committee's term may be extended.