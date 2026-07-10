UNESCO Panel Calls on Japan to Fully Acknowledge Korean Forced Labor at Sado Mines

Photo : YONHAP News

UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee has formally adopted a decision calling on Japan to properly reflect the “whole history” of the Sado mines, which includes the forced mobilization of Korean laborers at the site during World War II.According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, the decision was adopted without amendments to the draft during the committee’s 48th session, held in the southeastern city of Busan.The decision says Japan’s “interpretation and presentation strategy of the whole history has shown some progress but remains to be fully developed.”It also says “further clarification is needed regarding how the interpretation and presentation strategy and facilities comprehensively address, at the site level, the whole history of the property throughout all periods of mining exploitation.”The foreign ministry has stressed that the history of the mines includes the years when Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula and forced Koreans to work in the mines.The World Heritage Committee has asked Japan to submit an implementation report by December 1, 2027, and intends to review the report in 2028 at its 50th meeting.The adoption of this decision is considered validation of the South Korean government’s position that Japan should more clearly and sincerely present the history of Korean forced labor at the Sado mine exhibits.Although the committee’s decision is binding, it is unclear how closely Japan will follow the recommendations.