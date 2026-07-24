US Levies Tariffs of up to 12.5% on 60 Countries over Forced Labor Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has levied tariffs ranging from ten percent to 12-point-five percent on South Korea and 59 other countries under Section 301 of the Trade Act for failing to effectively prevent the importation of goods produced with forced labor.The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative(USTR) announced the duties effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, Eastern Time, saying the decision followed investigations, including public hearings, and engagement with the affected trading partners to remedy the longstanding concerns.South Korean and Japanese products will be subject to tariffs of up to 12-point-five percent, with the tariffs for specific products taking into account the most-favored nation rates already in place, while similar calculations will apply for products from the European Union and Taiwan but with a ten percent cap.A flat rate of ten percent was decided for 17 countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, India and Mexico, and a flat rate of 12-point-five percent for other economies.The new tariffs come as the temporary ten percent tariffs under Section 122 are set to expire Friday, having been introduced after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the administration’s country-specific tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.The USTR office has also conducted Section 301 investigations into South Korea, China, Japan and 13 other trading partners regarding unfair trade practices and excess production, with additional duties expected to be finalized.Last year, South Korea’s country-specific tariffs were lowered from 25 percent to 15 percent under a trade agreement with the U.S. that also included an investment pledge from Seoul worth 350 billion U.S. dollars.Amid concerns that the combined tariffs for South Korea might exceed 15 percent once the U.S. factored in both excess production and forced labor, USTR Jamieson Greer said earlier that Washington would respect the tariff caps stipulated in its trade deals with other countries.