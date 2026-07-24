Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea, Global Tech Firms Unveil Mega $950 Bln Semiconductor Partnership

Written: 2026-07-26 12:33:59Updated: 2026-07-26 13:27:21

S. Korea, Global Tech Firms Unveil Mega $950 Bln Semiconductor Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said South Korean companies and global technology giants have agreed to pursue semiconductor cooperation projects valued at a combined 950 billion dollars, or one-thousand-375 trillion won.

Presidential Policy Chief Kim Yong-beom announced the agreements Saturday during a press briefing in San Francisco, saying they were reached on the sidelines of the San Francisco AI Summit attended by President Lee Jae Myung and AI industry leaders.

Samsung Electronics and Broadcom signed a five-year memorandum of understanding worth 200 billion dollars covering advanced memory chip supplies and foundry cooperation for AI semiconductor production.

Kim added that SK Group will pursue long-term semiconductor supply partnerships worth 750 billion dollars with global tech companies, including Nvidia.

He said the partnerships should be viewed as long-term purchase commitments, indicating that South Korean semiconductor firms have secured significant advance demand from global customers.

Kim also announced that South Korean companies and international tech firms plan to collaborate on large-scale AI data center investments with a combined capacity of 5 gigawatts and 2 million graphics processing units.

SK Telecom agreed with Nvidia to build and expand AI data centers with up to 2 gigawatts of capacity, with Nvidia providing support and granting the South Korean telecom operator priority access to its latest Vera Rubin systems.

Naver plans to build a global "AI factory" worth a combined ten billion dollars through a strategic investment agreement with Nvidia and an infrastructure supply deal with global investment firm Brookfield.

In the physical AI sector, Kim said Hyundai Motor Group and Nvidia agreed to jointly establish a standardized "robot reference platform" for developing and testing AI-powered robots.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >