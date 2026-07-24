S. Korea, Global Tech Firms Unveil Mega $950 Bln Semiconductor Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said South Korean companies and global technology giants have agreed to pursue semiconductor cooperation projects valued at a combined 950 billion dollars, or one-thousand-375 trillion won.Presidential Policy Chief Kim Yong-beom announced the agreements Saturday during a press briefing in San Francisco, saying they were reached on the sidelines of the San Francisco AI Summit attended by President Lee Jae Myung and AI industry leaders.Samsung Electronics and Broadcom signed a five-year memorandum of understanding worth 200 billion dollars covering advanced memory chip supplies and foundry cooperation for AI semiconductor production.Kim added that SK Group will pursue long-term semiconductor supply partnerships worth 750 billion dollars with global tech companies, including Nvidia.He said the partnerships should be viewed as long-term purchase commitments, indicating that South Korean semiconductor firms have secured significant advance demand from global customers.Kim also announced that South Korean companies and international tech firms plan to collaborate on large-scale AI data center investments with a combined capacity of 5 gigawatts and 2 million graphics processing units.SK Telecom agreed with Nvidia to build and expand AI data centers with up to 2 gigawatts of capacity, with Nvidia providing support and granting the South Korean telecom operator priority access to its latest Vera Rubin systems.Naver plans to build a global "AI factory" worth a combined ten billion dollars through a strategic investment agreement with Nvidia and an infrastructure supply deal with global investment firm Brookfield.In the physical AI sector, Kim said Hyundai Motor Group and Nvidia agreed to jointly establish a standardized "robot reference platform" for developing and testing AI-powered robots.