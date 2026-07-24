Lee Calls for Stronger Korea-Silicon Valley Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung met with Silicon Valley venture capital firms in San Francisco and urged them to increase investment in South Korean startups.Lee made the appeal Saturday in opening remarks at the "Silicon Valley Venture Investment Meetup," attended by executives from six of the region's top venture capital firms.The president said his government is committed to making South Korea one of the world's most attractive places for investment and entrepreneurship, pledging to reform visa policies that hinder the entry of overseas entrepreneurial talent and expand cooperation networks connecting domestic and foreign businesses, research institutions, and investment firms.Lee said partnerships between South Korean startups and Silicon Valley investors could create new growth opportunities and serve as a successful model for innovation.He also called for stronger cooperation between South Korea and the United States through startups, saying the two countries should move beyond their traditional security alliance to build partnerships in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.Lee said the United States' venture capital expertise and global networks, combined with South Korea's technology, manufacturing capabilities, and startup ecosystem, could help produce companies on the scale of Samsung, Hyundai, SK, and Naver.