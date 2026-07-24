Prime Minister: Input Needed on Real Estate Issues to Establish Common Ground

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook says the nation’s real estate issues are a difficult challenge that require the government to invite input from each and every citizen and establish common ground.Han made the remark Monday when she chaired a public forum on housing policy at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul, stressing that real estate issues must by all means be resolved.She said Monday’s forum was arranged to focus on topics that either were not raised or not sufficiently addressed at Thursday’s forum chaired by President Lee Jae Myung.Han said real estate issues directly affect all the nation’s 50 million citizens, citing the 2025 national balance sheet, which showed that real estate accounted for nearly 72 percent of households’ net worth.The prime minister said that as of Monday, more than 71-hundred posts have been uploaded on the public forums’ website since July 14.She said the government is continually discussing the suggestions and will ponder how to reflect them in its policies.