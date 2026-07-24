UNESCO's 48th World Heritage Session Closes in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

The 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee officially closed in Busan on Wednesday after a ten-day run.The Korea Heritage Service announced on Wednesday that the committee reviewed a total of 33 new natural and cultural site nominations and approved the inscription of 28 of them.As a result, the World Heritage List now comprises a total of one-thousand-273 properties from 173 countries which adhere to the World Heritage Convention.The wider area of Mount Olympus in Greece was the only mixed property that was inscribed in this year’s session while Comoros, South Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe saw a property added in the heritage list for the first time ever.A total of nine properties from the Asia Pacific were newly included in the list.South Korea successfully expanded the boundaries of its tidal flats, which were listed in 2021.The 49th session will be held in Istanbul, Türkiye from June 27 to July 7 of next year.