KF-21 Boramae Fighter Jet Project Concludes after Some 11 Years

Photo : YONHAP News / Republic of Korea Air Force

The KF-21 Boramae fighter jet project has been completed after some eleven years, making South Korea the eighth country in the world to independently develop and mass-produce a four-point-five generation or higher supersonic fighter jet.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration, or DAPA, held a ceremony on Wednesday at the Korea Aerospace Industries headquarters in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, to mark the project’s completion.The event saw the participation of related government agencies and developers as well as officials from the defense ministry of Indonesia, a partner in the project.South Korea began work on the KF-21 in 2015 to develop an advanced supersonic fighter to replace its aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets.DAPA rolled out the first KF-21 prototype in April 2021 and since then has produced five more, successfully conducting 16-hundred flight trials meeting roughly 13-thousand test conditions, including aerial refueling and weapons release tests.DAPA officially declared the project complete at Wednesday’s ceremony and plans to hand over the first unit to the Air Force in September.The agency plans to deliver to the Air Force a total of 120 KF-21 jets by 2032, with the first 40 aircraft focused on air-to-air capabilities slated for delivery by 2028, followed by 80 additional jets with air-to-ground and air-to-ship capabilities.