Seoul Records High of 39.2 C on Wednesday as Extreme Heat Continues to Grip Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

Extreme heat continued to grip the nation, particularly the western parts, Wednesday.The city of Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, experienced the hottest weather in the country as temperatures climbed to 39-point-three degrees Celsius.Seoul saw its afternoon high reach 39-point-two degrees, and the city of Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, posted a high of 38-point-nine degrees.The heat wave emergency warning that had been issued for Seoul and part of the surrounding area has been expanded to include most of the Seoul metro area.The weather agency’s most serious heat wave warning remained in place for Seoul for the second day, while it was issued for the first time on Wednesday for Gwangmyeong and Yeoncheon, both in Gyeonggi Province, and for the county of Ganghwa in Incheon.Heat wave warnings are in place for most other regions of the country.Afternoon highs on Thursday are set to stand at 39 degrees in Seoul and the surrounding area and 37 degrees in Chuncheon and Daejeon.The heat wave in the western part of the country is likely to continue, as easterly winds blowing toward the Korean Peninsula are expected to become even hotter as they cross the Taebaek Mountains.