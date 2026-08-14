US Threatens Measures for Iran's Unprecedented 'Economic Isolation'

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has threatened harsher economic sanctions against Iran as negotiations to end their conflict that is nearing its six-month mark remain in deadlock.U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent told U.S. outlet Newsmax on Thursday, local time, that the measures will be announced next week and that they will be at a level that has "never been seen in the history of the economic isolation of a country."Bessent said since Operation Epic Fury was launched in late February, the U.S. has shifted its focus toward "Economic Fury," and that the treasury department has raised the level once again as instructed by U.S. President Donald Trump.The secretary said the measures will be "a combination of economic isolation like ‌the world has ​never seen before, ​and ​the continued blockade in ‌the Strait of ​Hormuz that will ​keep anything from going in or out of ​the ‌Iranian ports."The move to intensify economic pressure on Iran comes amid reports that the U.S. military campaign is facing growing constraints.U.S. air defense missile stocks have reportedly been severely depleted, while recent reports also suggest that living conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the region have deteriorated following an extended deployment.