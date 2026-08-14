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Japanese PM Sends Offering to Yasukuni Shrine on War Surrender Anniversary

Written: 2026-08-15 12:41:23Updated: 2026-08-15 13:33:41

Japanese PM Sends Offering to Yasukuni Shrine on War Surrender Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, marking the 81st anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

Citing a senior ruling Liberal Democratic Party representative, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Saturday that Takaichi personally paid the offering as the party president.

Kyodo said although Takaichi visited the shrine each year on the war anniversary prior to becoming prime minister, she is unlikely to do so this year citing that visits by Japanese leaders have drawn protests from neighboring countries like South Korea and China.

The shrine honors more than two-point-46 million of the country's war dead, including 14 Class A war criminals, and is considered a symbol of Japan's past militarism.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, meanwhile, visited the shrine Saturday morning, the first time by the sitting defense minister since his predecessor made a visit two years earlier.
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