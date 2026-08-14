NK Leader Pays Tribute to Soviet Forces Killed during Fight against Japan in WWII

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has paid tribute to former Soviet forces who fought against Japan during World War II, marking the anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's colonial rule.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Saturday, Kim was accompanied by his daughter, Ju-ae, as he visited the Liberation Tower in Pyongyang the previous day.Kim said the excellent history, traditions and ties of blood between the North and Russia serve as a fundamental cornerstone and driving force for their friendship and cooperation, and that such solidarity will be upheld by future generations.It was Kim's third visit to the Liberation Tower on the occasion of Liberation Day, which was built to commemorate Soviet troops killed while driving out Japanese forces in 1945 from what is now North Korea.Russian President Vladimir Putin, meanwhile, sent a congratulatory message to Kim, highlighting the friendly ties in reference to their "unprecedentedly high level of comprehensive strategic partnership."