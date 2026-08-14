Military Vehicles Mobilized to Supply Water to Drought-Stricken S. Gyeongsang

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 100 vehicles from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps have been mobilized to supply agricultural water to the drought-stricken South Gyeongsang Province.According to the Army and provincial fire authorities, 102 vehicles from the military branches are set to be dispatched to the affected regions starting Saturday.The nine cities and counties include Tongyeong, Jinju, Hadong, Sancheong, Changwon, Gimhae, Haman, Hapcheon, and Sacheon.Fire authorities continue to supply water on the second day since the national mobilization order was extended, and additional vehicles were brought in by local governments and businesses to transport water.As of Friday, the average reservoir rate in the province for agricultural water had dropped to 32-point-two percent, or 45-point-six percent of the 30-year average.Estimated downpours of up to 250 millimeters along the south coast and up to 150 millimeters elsewhere in the province over the weekend are expected to bring an end to the situation.