Lee: S. Korea Must Strengthen Its Independent Defense Capabilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: As South Korea and the U.S. carry out joint military drills to assess Seoul’s readiness to take over wartime operational control from Washington, President Lee Jae Myung is resolute that the handover must take place before he leaves office in 2030. Addressing his Cabinet on Tuesday, he emphasized that South Korea is ready to take charge of its own defense and must do so without delay.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Lee Jae Myung has called for independent defense capabilities for South Korea, urging his officials to complete the transfer of wartime operational control from the United States during his term in office.Lee presided over the Cabinet meeting Tuesday as the Ulchi civil defense exercise was taking place alongside the annual South Korea-U.S. war games Ulchi Freedom Shield.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“In terms of weapon systems and the scale of our military forces, our self-defense capabilities already rank among the best in the world — to the point where one could say they are more than sufficient. To further solidify our defense capabilities, it is essential to comprehensively enhance our operational capabilities and establish a system for cultivating the talent needed to achieve this. To this end, we must proceed without a hitch with the transfer of wartime operational control within the current term, in accordance with the government’s original plan.”The remarks follow U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to scale back the allies’ annual combined exercise, which runs through Thursday next week.Lee said South Korea’s own military capabilities and its alliance with the U.S. must reinforce each other.[Sound bite: President Lee Jae Myung (Korean-English)]“A strong alliance strengthens the foundation of our security, and strengthening our own capabilities increases our value as an ally and makes us indispensable. I ask that we also accelerate efforts to advance the nuclear-powered submarine project, which will symbolize a more constructive and stronger future for the South Korea-U.S. alliance.”During Ulchi Freedom Shield, the allies are set to evaluate readiness and determine whether the handover of the wartime control of the allied forces can proceed on schedule.Before Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Lee also presided over a National Security Council session, where he said the ongoing drills are defensive in nature and not intended to threaten the North, according to a spokesperson.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.