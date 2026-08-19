N. Korean Leader’s Sister: Scaling Back Joint Drills Not Enough

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister says the shorter duration of the South Korea-U.S. military exercise does not change its offensive nature and the U.S. won’t get the response it seeks from her country.Kim Yo-jong on Wednesday night released a statement via the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, in an apparent response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to scale back the ongoing Ulchi Freedom Shield joint exercise with South Korea.The influential sister of the North Korean leader said in the statement that if the U.S. intends to promote its recent measures as a goodwill gesture, the response it seeks will not come from her side.She said the North is focusing on the fact that the South Korea-U.S. drills continue to take place, rather than on their scale.While arguing that the joint exercise indicates undeniable hostility against her country, she said its reduced scale and shorter duration do not change the provocative nature of the drills.Kim Yo-jong also said she’s unaware of any communication between the leaders of the U.S. and her country, but added that their relationship remains “excellent as the world knows.”In an unprecedented move earlier on Wednesday, South Korea and the United States announced the cancellation of the second half of their annual combined military exercise, which was scheduled to begin next week.The allies also said they would scale down their live-fire field training sessions.This came in the wake of instructions for the Pentagon from U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week, and news of his attempts to revive diplomacy with North Korea.