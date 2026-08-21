92% of S. Koreans Live in Urban Areas Covering 17% of Land

Photo : YONHAP News

More than nine out of 10 South Koreans live in urban areas that make up roughly one-sixth of the country.A joint report released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Korea Land and Geospatial Informatix on Thursday reveals that, as of the end of last year, 106-thousand-563 square kilometers of land had been designated for specific land-use purposes.Of this total, 17-thousand-740 square kilometers, or 16-point-seven percent, consisted of urban areas.South Korea logged a total population of 51-point-12 million at the end of last year, with 47-point-06 million of those people living in urban areas.The nation’s urban population has consistently hovered around 92 percent of the total for the past decade.The figure stood at 91-point-eight percent in 2015, reached 92-point-one percent in 2023, and has remained at that level since then.The figures reflect the rapid pace of urbanization.In 1960, fewer than four out of ten South Koreans lived in urban areas, but this rose to 54 percent in 1970, 75 percent in 1980, 84 percent in 1990 and 88 percent in 2000.