S. Koreans Take Part in Nationwide Civil Defense Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea held a nationwide civil defense exercise, simulating an air raid and other contingencies such as terror attacks. This came as Seoul and Washington cut short their annual joint military Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise. Sirens sounded across the country, with police halting traffic and directing people to underground shelters.Eileen Cahill has more.Report:[Sound bite: Civil Defense Ulchi Exercise (downtown Seoul)]For 20 minutes on Thursday afternoon, roads were clear of traffic and people on the streets headed for evacuation shelters.The air raid siren sounded at 2 p.m., signaling the start of a nationwide evacuation drill as part of the Ulchi Exercise.In downtown Seoul, people gathered in underground corridors at City Hall subway station.[Sound bite: Song Ye-rin – 22-year-old office worker (Korean-English)]“I don’t think we can afford to let our guard down just because the military exercises have been scaled back. I think it’s very important for people to participate in the drills so they can be prepared to respond when an alert is issued. So I’m glad to see that so many people came out today.”[Sound bite: Fabio Tosi – 58-year-old tourist from Italy]“I was very surprised. Because we came, and suddenly ... It’s what you expect to happen in a private company, maybe. An exercise for a fire alarm or something like similar. And instead here, it’s for the whole city, so it was amazing seeing that they are prepared for any unexpected event to happen.”The annual civil defense exercise, intended to prepare the country for war and other national emergencies, saw citizens flee to some 17-thousand designated shelters or underground safe facilities.At the same time, government ministries and public agencies ordered their workers to hide in basements.Foreign nationals were able to access information about the drill schedule and shelter locations in 22 languages through the Emergency Ready App.The air raid simulation was part of a series of drills that made up the Ulchi Exercise.Police officers at the Seoul Southern Detention Center in Guro District practiced ways to subdue escaping inmates.At Incheon International Airport, employees acted out a drone attack scenario in which the north side of Runway 4 was the imagined target.The drill entailed securing the area, detecting and neutralizing the drones, checking them for explosives and apprehending the attackers.For the first time, quadruped robots were deployed at the airport in a simulated explosive ordnance disposal operation.Eileen Cahill, KBS World Radio News.