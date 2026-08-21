Lee Chang-dong’s ‘Possible Love’ Selected as S. Korea’s Oscar Submission

Photo : YONHAP News / Netflix

Lee Chang-dong’s new film, “Possible Love,” has been selected as South Korea’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards, where it will compete in the international feature film category.The Korean Film Council said Tuesday that it selected the film based on its overall quality, clear directorial message and outstanding mise-en-scène, as well as Lee’s signature humanism and nuanced portrayal of characters and relationships.The council also cited strong interest from North American media and Lee’s previous film, “Burning,” which became the first South Korean film to make the academy’s shortlist for best foreign language film.“Possible Love” follows a laid-off worker couple and a documentary filmmaker couple who meet and confront their different lives and hidden desires, and marks Lee’s first film in eight years and his first Netflix film.The film stars Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong and has been invited to the competition section of the Venice International Film Festival and the Special Presentations section of the Toronto International Film Festival.The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March next year, and whether “Possible Love” makes the shortlist will be decided by the end of this year.