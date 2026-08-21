Half of Pensioners Aged 65 or Older Get Less than 500,000 Won per Month

Photo : YONHAP News

New data shows that nine out of ten South Koreans aged 65 or older get pension payments, but more than half of all pensioners get 500-thousand won or less a month.That’s roughly 360 U.S. dollars.On Tuesday the Ministry of Data and Statistics released pension statistics for 2024 based on data for eleven types of public and private pension plans.The data showed that 91-point-two percent of the population aged 65 or older received at least one type of pension, with the average payment per month amounting to 737-thousand won.That’s up six percent from 2023.The median amount was 497-thousand won, which means that if all pension recipients aged 65 and older were lined up by the amounts they received, the person in the middle would receive a monthly pension of 497-thousand won.Both the average and median amounts have risen steadily since 2016, owing to higher consumer prices and a longer pension enrollment period.Despite the overall increase, the data indicate that 50-point-three percent of pension recipients aged 65 or older receive only 500-thousand won per month or less.